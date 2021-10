KALAMAZOO/VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The covered bridge located on the Kal-Haven Trail State Park is scheduled to be closed Monday, Oct. 11.

The Michigan DNR says this will be done so inspection and maintenance can be performed.

We’re told the bridge will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

In the meantime, the DNR says a one-mile stretch of the Wells Street trail can be accessed as well as the 2.5-mile trail west from the Kibbie trailhead or the 30-mile trail east ending at 10th Street.

