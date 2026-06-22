K-Wings set to hold outdoor game at WMU's Waldo Stadium in 2027

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings will take a page from the NHL playbook when the team hosts its first outdoor hockey game in Kalamazoo next season.

The K-Wings announced Monday it will play inside Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium on January 31, 2027. A ticket package that includes a postgame skate will go on sale starting Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets for just the game will be available starting Friday, August 7.

The game will be just the second regular-season professional hockey game played outdoors in Michigan, according to the K-Wings. The NHL's Detroit Red Wings played at Michigan Stadium in 2014.

The opponent for January's outdoor game will be the Toledo Walleye, which the K-Wings previously met in two separate outdoor games at Toledo's Fifth Third Field. Both were wins for Kalamazoo.

“Hockey has always had a special place in Kalamazoo, and this game is a celebration of everything that makes our hockey community unique,” said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. “What excites me most is seeing college hockey and professional hockey come together in a way that highlights the future of our sport in this community.”

Waldo Stadium has never hosted an outdoor hockey game since opening in 1939. Along with the ECHL game on January 31, Western Michigan University's men's hockey team will host the University of Michigan in a game on January 30.

“In many ways, this Outdoor Game is a preview of what's ahead,” Will said. “Beginning in 2027, Broncos and K-Wings alike will call the Kalamazoo Event Center home, creating a shared space for hockey fans of all ages and backgrounds. This partnership with Western Michigan University reflects a bigger vision of growing the game, creating unforgettable experiences and bringing our community together through hockey."

“Waldo Stadium will provide an incredible backdrop, but the real story is what this event represents for the future of hockey in Kalamazoo.”

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