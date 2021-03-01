K-9 pursuit leads to arrest, multiple criminal charges in Kalamazoo County

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One pursuit is facing multiple criminal charges after an aggravated assault investigation led to a K-9 pursuit Sunday night.

Battle Creek police were assisting the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office investigate the assault, which happened in Kalamazoo County, according to a news release Monday.

BCPD found the suspect in a stolen vehicle and chased him into Kalamazoo County.

Kalamazoo County deputies deployed stop sticks, which successfully deflated the suspect vehicle, which stopped on I-94 near 35th Street in Comstock Township.

The suspect fled the vehicle and a K-9 track ensued for more than a mile.

One of the dogs found the suspect hiding in a tree stand.

The individual was then taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Kalamazoo County police were assisted by Michigan State Police, Battle Creek police and Portage Public Safety.