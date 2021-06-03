K-3 Vicksburg Community Schools students to receive free books over summer break

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Kindergarten through third grade students in Vicksburg Community Schools will receive one book per week for seven weeks over the summer.

It’s thanks to a partnership between the Vicksburg Community Schools Foundation and the nonprofit Kids Read Now.

“Our Vicksburg Community Schools Foundation is a champion for improving education in our schools,” Superintendent Keevin O’Neill said. “We are so excited about this great program and appreciate their dedication.”

Kids Read Now CEO Leib Lurie says the program has been proven to eliminate learning loss, close the opportunity gap and even help kids gain up to two-and-a-half months of learning.

The Kids Read Now Book Bridge Program includes multicultural, fiction, nonfiction and award-winning titles for children.

Each mailed book also includes guided discussion questions to help improve reading skills and increase family engagement.

Kids will get to keep all of the books they receive.