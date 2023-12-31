Watch Now
Suspects arrested after juveniles robbed by pair with rifle in Parchment

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 10:56:18-05

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Police have two suspects in custody for using a semi-automatic rifle to rob two juveniles early Sunday.

Shortly after midnight, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in the city of Parchment. Two juvenile victims told officers that two people stole property from them after assaulting them and pointing a gun at them. Officers were able to locate the two juvenile suspects, the stolen property and a semi-automatic rifle.

Both juvenile suspects were arrested and are being held at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center in Kalamazoo.

The case remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Township Police. Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department by calling (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Kalamazoo Township Police were assisted at the scene by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department and Life Ambulance.

