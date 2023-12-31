Suspects arrested after juveniles robbed by pair with rifle in Parchment

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Police have two suspects in custody for using a semi-automatic rifle to rob two juveniles early Sunday.

Shortly after midnight, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in the city of Parchment. Two juvenile victims told officers that two people stole property from them after assaulting them and pointing a gun at them. Officers were able to locate the two juvenile suspects, the stolen property and a semi-automatic rifle.

Both juvenile suspects were arrested and are being held at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center in Kalamazoo.

The case remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Township Police. Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department by calling (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Kalamazoo Township Police were assisted at the scene by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department and Life Ambulance.

