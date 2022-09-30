Jury finds man ‘not guilty’ of Kalamazoo Co. double murder

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A jury found a man not guilty of a double murder in Kalamazoo County that happened back in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Williams confirmed to FOX 17 Friday that Tikario Taylor-McMillon was found not guilty of all four counts related to the murders of Katoya McPherson and Floyd Brashers Jr.

Facebook Floyd Lee Brashers, Jr. (left) and Katoya McPherson (right)

The couple was found dead in their Kalamazoo Township apartment, with gunshot wounds, on December 28, 2020.

McMillion is the youngest of three siblings charged with their connection to the double murder.

His older brother, D-Angelo Davis, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while his older sister, Tonesha Taylor-McMillion, was sentenced to 19-months for accessory after testifying against her two brothers.

The prosecutor’s office says she drove the getaway car.

Originally, Davis was going to plead guilty to lesser charges, but lost the opportunity when he refused to testify against his younger brother.

The jury was not able to reach a verdict during McMillion’s first trial.

