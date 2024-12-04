Jury convicts Kalamazoo man of rape 19 years later

LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was found guilty of raping a teen in 2005.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 39-year-old Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins was convicted by a jury last week of two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

The victim was 14 years old when the crime took place, state officials say. Hopkins was identified as the suspect 17 years later in 2022.

“I am grateful for the efforts of the Kalamazoo SAKI unit to secure this conviction, 19 years following this terrible assault,” says Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “It can be extremely difficult to bring about justice in cold-case sexual assault trials, but the talented prosecutors of our state’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative continue to bring these cases before juries, secure convictions, and make our communities safer.”

The state previously told FOX 17 Hopkins fled to Chicago when the investigation began. He had been known to be violent with family members and has created multiple aliases since 2000.

We’re told DNA testing helped authorities determine Hopkins’s identity.

Hopkins’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2025.

