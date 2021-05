KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge dismissed human trafficking and child abuse charges against Jazmonique Strickland today, Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting confirms.

Strickland faced eight counts in all.

Jazmonique is the wife of Pastor Stricjavvar Strickland, who was previously found not guilty for the alleged assault and battery of a former deacon.

