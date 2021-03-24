Kalamazoo pastor found not guilty in assault case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pastor Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland of the Second Baptist Church has been found not guilty for the alleged assault and battery of a former deacon, as originally reported by MLive.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor’s office confirmed the news with FOX 17 this evening.

Strickland reportedly testified that he acted in self defense.

We’re told Strickland has a trial date scheduled on July 19 for a number of criminal sexual conduct charges.

