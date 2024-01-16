Judge dismisses Crossroads Mall lawsuit over damage from buses

PORTAGE, Mich. — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by the Crossroads Mall over damage to its property.

The lawsuit alleged Kalamazoo Transit erected a bus stop outside the mall in 2006 without an easement, license or written agreement. That bus stop was later moved to a different location outside the mall from 2011–2014.

Mall officials say the expanded routes created tens of thousands of bus trips to the property every year, resulting in damage to its infrastructure. They sought $2 million in repairs.

READ MORE: Crossroads Mall files lawsuit over damage to property roads

In an opinion and order released Tuesday, Judge Jane M. Beckering says the lawsuit was dismissed because the timeline exceeded a three-year statute of limitations, which expired in 2017 at the latest.

We’re told the mall also failed to state a claim for relief.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube