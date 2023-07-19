Jessica Swartz announces campaign for Michigan's 4th district

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jessica Swartz, a West Michigan native and public interest attorney, announced her candidacy for Congress representing the state’s fourth district.
Swartz will challenge current Rep. Bill Huizenga in 2024.
While running as a Democrat, Swartz pledges bipartisanship in Congress.
“Everywhere I go – from Girl Scout troop meetings to church on Sunday mornings – I hear from West Michiganders who are sick and tired of partisan politics and want a representative focused on passing common sense solutions for working families,” says Swartz. “From bringing down costs for all working people, to preserving our Great Lakes, to protecting abortion rights, I am ready to deliver bipartisan wins for our communities on day one.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won Michigan’s fourth district in 2022.
Swartz previously served as a lawyer for Western Michigan University and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She is a graduate of Michigan State University and has a law degree from American University Washington College of Law.
The race for Michigan’s fourth Congressional district now includes three Democrats. Joseph Alfonso and Chris Glasser previously announced their candidacy.