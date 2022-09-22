'It's an increase in every aspect of living': Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes expresses residents' growing needs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Earlier this week Kalamazoo City Commissioner voted to increase the city’s water and sewer rate by 20%; however, that is one of the many demands Kalamazoo residents are facing.

“An increase that may not seem like a lot to someone can really impact families. And it's not just an increase in one location; it's an increase in every aspect of living. And that is just overwhelming families tremendously,” said Greta Faworski, associate director for Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

Kalamazoo residents will see their average monthly water bill increase from about $44.72 to roughly $53.66 next year.

But that is just one of many increases. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment will increase from $879 to $1,049.

Faworski said that while prices everywhere are going up, people’s wages are not keeping up.

“With the increase in groceries for individuals and the increases we're seeing in rent and other costs for families, it's just really hard for people to make ends meet,” she said.

Due to inflation, more people have reached out to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes for help. Faworski said that the number of people they serve has increased by 200% since last summer.

If you need food assistance or want to donate to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes, click here.

