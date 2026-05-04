'It only take one bite': Mosquito & tick activity rising in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As temperatures continue to rise, health officials in Kalamazoo are warning the negative sides of warmer weather are also emerging.

Mosquitoes and ticks thrive in warm and damp conditions, which Kalamazoo County has seen a lot of already this spring, according to the Health and Community Service Department. Those insects also carry diseases.

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KZoo Co. Mosquito Surveillance

The best way to protect yourself is to reduce the risk of being bitten, said Lucus Pols, environmental health division manager at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Service Department.

"With our wet and warm spring, mosquitoes and ticks are going to be flourishing,” said Pols. It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to transmit a virus, so taking simple steps now can help reduce your risk. We continue to encourage everyone to protect themselves and their loved ones when going outdoors.”

Cases of tick-related illnesses, including Lyme disease, have more than tripled in Kalamazoo County over the last five years, said the health department.

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Experts recommend draining any standing water around your yard, keeping the grass mowed, removing leaves, brush, and weed piles from your yard, plus keeping screens in good repair.

When going outside, you should wear light-colored clothes to make ticks easier to spot if they crawl on you, said Pols. He also recommended checking your skin for ticks after being outside. The insects like to attach near the groin, armpit, ankle, and scalp.

Insect repellent that work best include options that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undercanone, according to the health department.

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