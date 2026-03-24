KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The community room at Portage Northern High School was full of young people Monday for their monthly meeting with mentorship from the superintendent. It is a unique relationship that is making an impact at Portage Northern.

Superintendent Johnny Edwards serves as a mentor for high school students, in addition to leading the school district.

"My purpose in life is to improve the lives of young people, through the power of education," Edwards said.

Edwards gave the students in his group a challenge for the upcoming spring break: Read a book, and learn something new.

Research from RAND.org shows one in three young men do not have an adult man in their life they can turn to for help with things like homework or relationships.

"We believe that every person in this room is a leader," Edwards said.

The group has been meeting since Edwards started as an assistant superintendent with the district in 2021. About two dozen students participate in the monthly meetings, which have an emphasis on helping young Black men.

"I believe that people, particularly our young people, need to be able to see role models. Interact with them. And realize that that person who’s 10 or 15 years older than them, was sitting in their same seat," Edwards said.

Portage Northern High School junior Kane Morris feels the impact of the meetings.

"It’s just like the culture inside the room. You walk in and you can feel the welcoming. And the importance of being here," Morris said.

Senior Amari Lewis has been part of the group for four years. He said it is important to have role models who look like him and have had similar life experiences.

"Yeah. Because we sort of go through the same adversity," Lewis said.

Senior Melvin Messan is also taking those lessons to heart.

Video story: 'It is your why': Portage superintendent mentors young men to help them find purpose and build success

'It is your why': Portage superintendent mentors young men to help them find purpose and build success

"I like everyone here. And I learn a lot, with my mentor Johnny Edwards," Messan said.

"Learning new things about my future. And what I want to do after school," Messan said.

Edwards knows what it is like to have a mentor. He met his mentor, Mr. Pugh, many years ago. Pugh attended the celebration when Edwards started the job as superintendent in 2025.

"This is an opportunity for me to invest and pour into young men. Who were just like me, many many years ago," Edwards said.

For students, the program puts successful people right in their school building to show them opportunities and continually push for better.

"Let me give you my spring break challenge. Let’s write this down. This is my spring break challenge," Edwards said.

"Find a book to read in its entirety, in 11 days," Edwards said.

"Part of that, I believe, is part of that village," Edwards said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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