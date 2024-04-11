Is your appetite ready for summer? The Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk kicks off Memorial Day weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hot Bod Summer — OR — Hot DOG Summer?

We know a few people who’d prefer the latter.

The Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk is kicking your summer celebrations off on a delicious note.

The Dogfathers will bus a troupe of ‘dog devour-ers to restaurants and hot dog joints around the city on Friday, May 24.

Scope out the menus:

Coney Island

Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe

Papa’s Italian Sausage

Ray Ray’s Italian Beef & Sausage

The Root Beer Stand

Schultz’s Treat Street

Youz Guys Dogz

The event supports Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, helping feed hungry families in southwest Michigan!

There are 3 ways to join—in-person, remote, or hybrid.

PRO-TIP: Hybrid (called the Combo Meal) gets you the most hot dogs.

Registration starts April 12 and the fee gets you a commemorative t-shirt and a ‘dog at every stop.

The bus leaves at 1 p.m. with fully planned-out stops at each location. They encourage everyone to come hungry, avoid filling up on sugary drinks or alternate orders, and be ready for a full afternoon of carousing and camaraderie with friends old and new.