Is your appetite ready for summer? The Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk kicks off Memorial Day weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hot Bod Summer — OR — Hot DOG Summer?
We know a few people who’d prefer the latter.
The Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk is kicking your summer celebrations off on a delicious note.
The Dogfathers will bus a troupe of ‘dog devour-ers to restaurants and hot dog joints around the city on Friday, May 24.
Scope out the menus:
Coney Island
Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe
Papa’s Italian Sausage
Ray Ray’s Italian Beef & Sausage
The Root Beer Stand
Schultz’s Treat Street
Youz Guys Dogz
The event supports Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, helping feed hungry families in southwest Michigan!
There are 3 ways to join—in-person, remote, or hybrid.
PRO-TIP: Hybrid (called the Combo Meal) gets you the most hot dogs.
Registration starts April 12 and the fee gets you a commemorative t-shirt and a ‘dog at every stop.
The bus leaves at 1 p.m. with fully planned-out stops at each location. They encourage everyone to come hungry, avoid filling up on sugary drinks or alternate orders, and be ready for a full afternoon of carousing and camaraderie with friends old and new.