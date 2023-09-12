Investigators locate suspect, vehicle linked to Kalamazoo hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been located in connection to a Kalamazoo hit-and-run earlier this month.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says a motorcyclist, a 40-year-old Kalamazoo woman, was hit at Virginia Avenue and Mount Olivet Road on the night of Sept. 1.

The driver reportedly took off after the crash, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Authorities tell us they were able to locate the suspect and vehicle in the Mattawan area Tuesday with help from community members.

KDPS says charges in the case will be pursued in the next several days.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube