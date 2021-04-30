Watch
Inkster Street bridge in Kalamazoo to close until further notice

City of Kalamazoo
Inkster Avenue bridge detour
Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 30, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Inkster Street bridge over Bronson Boulevard in Kalamazoo will be closed to traffic until further notice starting Monday, May 3, according to the City of Kalamazoo.

We’re told the decision to close the bridge was made out of an abundance of caution. The closure is expected to last until the bridge is removed and replaced.

The City tells us design and construction may span 18 to 36 months, adding pedestrians and bicyclists may continue to use the bridge.

See the image above for detour routes.

