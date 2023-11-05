Indiana man leads authorities on multi-county pursuit after fleeing traffic stop

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — An Indiana man led deputies on a multi-county pursuit early Sunday morning after fleeing from a traffic stop.

It began just after 4 a.m. Sunday when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police were called to an area of southbound US-131 in Alamo Township.

Allegan County was in pursuit of a vehicle into Kalamazoo County that had fled from a traffic stop. They told the requested agencies road spikes had already been used, and the suspected vehicle was driving on just its rims.

Authorities say the vehicle eventually came to stop on southbound US-131.

The driver was reportedly not compliant with the verbal commands that were being given.

The man identified as 50-year-old Cameron Stone from Elkhart, Indiana eventually surrendered himself and was taken into custody.

Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in this incident, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.