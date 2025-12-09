KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man is recovering after a suspected drunk driver crashed through his living room wall early Sunday morning, highlighting an ongoing safety concern on a stretch of Mount Olivet Road.

Ken Herubin was sitting in his living room using his phone around 2 a.m. when a car suddenly crashed through right where he was seated.

"Good thing I wasn't reclined back all the way, I would have been dead for sure," Herubin said.

The impact left Herubin disoriented and injured.

"When he hit me, I heard a noise. Then the next thing I know, I was standing like this. I don't know how I got into this position. But I was yelling at my wife to call an ambulance," Herubin said.

This marks the second crash Herubin has witnessed near his home in just one year of living there. He said he saw a motorcycle crash between his house and his neighbor's house this spring.

Herubin believes speeding is a major problem on the road.

"Nobody drives the speed limit here. The speed limit is 30. People go down here speeding, 40-50 miles an hour. Quit speeding. Quit drinking and driving," Herubin said.

Dennis Randolph, Kalamazoo's city traffic engineer, said while people don't often drive the speed limit, drivers on average only exceed the posted speed by a couple miles per hour. He noted there have been about 10 crashes in the area over the last 10 years.

"There's not a lot that a public service department can do to stop or prevent crashes like that. It has to do with driver error," Randolph said.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

'I don't even know why I'm here today': Kalamazoo neighbor recounts car crash into living room

Herubin believes more needs to be done to address safety concerns on the road.

"Somebody's going to die. I almost did. I don't even know why I'm here today," Herubin said.

Sergeant Brendan Westrick with Kalamazoo Public Safety is using the incident to remind drivers about the dangers of impaired driving during the holiday season.

"If you drive drunk in Kalamazoo, we will hold you accountable," Westrick said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

