KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Eastbound on I-94 is shut down due to a car crash in Kalamazoo.

The crash has shut down going eastbound on I-94 at the 88-mile-marker due to a crash. All traffic is being diverted off at the 35th St. exit according to the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

More details will be added to this article as they become available.