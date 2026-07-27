Husband charged with open murder for death of wife

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rodney Olmsted, 65, is charged with open murder in connection to the death of his wife Rosa Olmsted, 57.

He was arraigned in 57th District Court in Allegan County on Monday, July 27.

On Friday, July 24, Allegan County deputies went to the home on Nature View Lane for a welfare check. Friends and family hadn’t heard from Rosa for multiple days and she didn’t show up for work, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a press release, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says that officers saw blood inside the home on the walls and floor, entered the home, and found Rosa Olmsted’s body in the basement.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says that evidence on scene indicated Rosa had been violently attacked.

Rodney was found in the home with non-life-threatening injuries, then taken to the hospital, and later arrested for the murder of Rosa, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rodney Olmsted’s bond is set at $500,000 cash only.

