Hundreds welcome home teen diagnosed with terminal cancer

VICKSBURG, Mich. — The roar of hundreds of motorcycles could be heard bellowing through Kalamazoo County Sunday. Riders gathering alongside hundreds of community members, not for a typical Sunday ride, but to greet a very special girl with a very special parade.

14-year-old Cambri Dorko has spent nearly 10 years of her young life battling a rare form of cancer, she was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2012.

Her treatments taking her across the U.S. most recently to North Carolina, where it was found that her brave battle is soon coming to an end.

“We found out that Cambri’s illness has really run its course and she does not have much time left, so we decided to come together to welcome her back home,” family friend Kathey Wildig said.

She headed back home to spend her final days with family in Vicksburg, her and her family were warmly greeted by the crowd of people and bikers.

The crowd strolled the town honking, waving, holding signs and doing what they could to continue making Cambri smile.

On Sunday it was clear, her family spans thousands of people wide, all are inspired by her courage and love for others.

"I'm hoping it brings the joy to her because that’s all we got left to give her, nothing but happiness," Wildig added.

If you would like to send cards, flowers, gifts, or anything to light up her face, her address is:

Cambri Dorko

PO Box 174,

113 N Kalamazoo St.

Vicksburg Mi 49097

If you wish to make a donation to help them during these times, these can be made to an account called Cambri’s Climb at Fifth third bank, phone number is (269)329–5830 and address is:

Fifth Third Bank

3500 W Centre Rd.

Portage, MI 49024.

