RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Gull Lake Middle School cafeteria Wednesday night to discuss a proposed solar farm in Richland Township.

Consumers Energy is proposing "Liberty Farms Solar," a project that would develop more than 2,000 acres of mostly farmland north of M-89. Roughly half of the 2,000 acres would feature solar panels.

Consumers Energy said the project would generate enough energy for more than 50,000 homes.

The utility is applying for permission to create the solar farm through the township’s solar ordinance. The ordinance requires trees to be planted around the solar farm to create a visual screen. Consumers Energy said it is currently working with the township on permitting.

Watch video story: Hundreds gather in Richland Township to discuss proposed Consumers Energy solar farm project

Hundreds gather in Richland Township to discuss proposed Consumers Energy solar farm project

The township's planning commission held a public hearing on the project's application Wednesday night. Neighbors took the microphone to say they value the farmland and want to see it stay as-is.

"We can not afford to give food producing acreage to solar," one neighbor said.

"Here’s something to consider. They aren’t making farm land anymore. And what we do have should be preserved. Not just for now, but for our children and future generations," another neighbor said.

The township has the option to approve the project at the local level or deny the application. If the township denies the application, state law — specifically Public Act 233 — allows companies to pursue permitting for renewable energy facilities through the Michigan Public Service Commission.

This is a developing story.

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