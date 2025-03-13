House heavily damaged in fire started at backyard gazebo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A house in Kalamazoo suffered serious damage in a fire that started in a backyard gazebo.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Southworth Terrace and Center Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday for a large amounts of fire and smoke. The first crews on scene found the gazebo ablaze with the flames already moving to the home.

Firefighters initially entered the house to better attack the fire, but had to retreat because the stairs to the second story were destroyed by the fire and the second floor was structurally compromised by the flames.

Using ladders to get hoses up to the second floor windows, firefighters were able to spray down the fire from the outside.

No one was injured in the fire, but the full extent of the damage is still being evaluated.

The Kalamazoo Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and asks anyone with information on it to contact his office at (269) 337-8260. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube