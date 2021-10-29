Hospice Care Southwest Michigan to be renamed 'Centrica Care Navigators'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Formally known as Hospice Southwest Care of West Michigan, the nonprofit is officially changing its name starting Nov. 1.

The new brand, Centrica Care Navigators, joins their new building they moved in to earlier this year.

It’s all to become more inclusive to the services they have added and will continue to add in the future.

“As a nonprofit, we always want to be really good stewards to the funds and fundraising that our community provides for us,” says Chief Marketing & Development Officer Denise King. “Having this umbrella brand, it helps us to not only market no matter what service line we are talking about; it’s clearly connecting the dots.”

King adds, “Having them come to our one central location, our central website and then they can see all the different services we have to offer.”

Centrica Care Navigators is celebrating its 40th anniversary in southwest Michigan this year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube