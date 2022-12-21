West Michigan shelters brace for the storm, need all hands on deck

They are currently looking for more volunteers to assist with demand, if you want to help, visit their website https://www.kzoogospel.org .

Homeless shelters across west Michigan are bracing themselves for the storm ahead— Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries say they need all hands on deck.

President and CEO Michael Brown says that with the expected snow and wind, he has no doubt that more people will be seeking shelter.

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries recently opened up a warming center for people who need a break from the cold. Normally they don’t have enough staff to operate the center, but based on the weather, they had to make it work.

“We want to just get people a warm place to be. And for those people who are in our warming shelters, whether they stay with us or not, they will get lunch, we'll serve them lunch and dinner as well, just to make sure that people have what they need to understand,” Brown said.

The shelter does not turn anyone away. Brown says if they run out of beds, they have extra mats that they can place on the floor.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube