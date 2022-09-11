Home Free to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre on December 21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The a cappella country band Home Free will perform in Kalamazoo later this year. The band will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Wednesday, December 21 at 8 p.m.

An online only presale for tickets will open on Tuesday, September 13 a.m. at 10 a.m. It will remain open until Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. The public online sale will be available starting on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

Home Free’s current members are Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, and Adam Chance. In 2013, the group competed in NBC’s singing competition series The Sing-Off, and went on to become the winners of the season.

Home Free’s first album, From the Top, was released in 2007. Their other albums include 2009’s Kickin It Old School, 2014’s Live from the Road, and 2020’s Warmest Winter. Their latest album, Land of the Free, was released in 2021.

Home Free will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Wednesday, December 21. Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube