Hit by car, Kalamazoo woman dies one day after crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman who was hit by a car late at night in Kalamazoo on Tuesday has died.

Sarah Ballentine passed away Wednesday after being hit around 11:19 p.m. the night before. The 38-year-old was injured when a vehicle hit her near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Edwards Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says.

Investigators say Ballentine was walking in the road when she was struck by the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say the driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene and is cooperating.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

