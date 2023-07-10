'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' in Concert coming to Miller Auditorium on February 2

Harry Potter fans in Kalamazoo will have a chance to watch the first movie in the series, while listening the film’s music performed live. Miller Auditorium has announced that Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert will be held on Friday, February 2.

Tickets for the concert will be available to purchase on Friday at 10 a.m.

At the concert, audiences will be able to watch 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on a 40-foot screen. During the film, the movie’s score will be performed live by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra.

The film’s music was written by legendary film composer John Williams. Williams’ other work includes the music for the Star Wars films, the Indiana Jones films, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Superman (1978).

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,” said Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. “It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

CineConcerts Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

“Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World,” said Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and concert producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) learns that he is a wizard on his 11th birthday. He is then enrolled at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. At the school, he meets Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), who become his best friends. However, Harry will also have to face a dark wizard who is bent on destroying him.

The film also stars Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid, Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore, Alan Rickman as Severus Snape, Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall, and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy. It was directed by Chris Columbus, and is based on the 1997 book by J. K. Rowling.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was followed by seven more films. The final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, was released in 2011. A spin-off prequel film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, was released in 2016. It was followed by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

In April, a Harry Potter television series with a new cast was announced for Max. Each season will be based on one of the books in the series.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert will be held on Friday, February 2. Tickets will be available to purchase on Miller Auditorium’s website.

