Halloween Forest 2022 to be held on Saturday, October 29 at Milham Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has announced the return of Halloween Forest for 2022. The event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at Milham Park.

Halloween Forest will feature multiple games and activities for kids and families to play together. They include pumpkin bowling, pin the spider, “boo”loon pop, and witches brew. There will also be an inflatable corn maze, as well as an inflatable bobbing for apples game, where participants race to the center of the inflatable to grab apples.

Creating spin art will be available to the first 500 participants. Visitors will also be able to create a video in a 360-degree photo booth. After the video is made, the booth will create QR codes that guests can scan, which will give them access to their video.

Along with Halloween candy, there will be complimentary cider and donuts. Snacks will also be available to purchase from Schultz Sweets and Pop City Popcorn.

Several local dance groups will perform at the event, including Trinity Prep Center, Unique Unity Dance Team, and the Suicide Squad.

There will also be a costume contest where guests have their photo taken against the contest back-drop. The photos will then be posted on the Kalamazoo Parks Facebook page. The contest will have two categories: family and individual. The top three photos with the most likes in both categories will win a prize.

Visitors will also have a chance to meet and take a picture with Moment of Magic Princesses and Catboy from the Disney Junior series PJ Masks. The Marvel Comics characters Spider-Man, Black Panther, and the Hulk will also be available to meet and take photos with.

The Pumpkin Car Race will be held at 2 p.m. Kids between the ages of 3-14 will be able to enter the race. The pumpkin cars can be assembled on-site or before the event. Prizes will be awarded to the top three cars. There will also be prizes awarded in the categories of best decorated, most creative, and funniest pumpkin race cars. Instructions on the race can be found on the Kzoo Parks website.

After the race, a magic show will be held at 3 p.m.

“This is always such a fun event, and we love seeing families dressed up in costumes having a great time,” said Kzoo Parks Special Events Coordinator Shannon Keene. “We’re excited to bring some new activities to Halloween Forest this year and it’s going to be better than ever.”

Halloween Forest will be held on Saturday, October 29. More information can be found on the Kzoo Parks website.

