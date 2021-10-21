Gun violence complaints leads to firearm recovery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say officers recovered a firearm during a traffic stop in Kalamazoo on Wednesday evening.

Officers were along W. Stockbridge Avenue investigating after receiving calls about gun violence in the area.

At around 8:15 p.m., police pulled over a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man, but he allegedly took off from the scene.

Authorities were able to find the suspect's vehicle in the area of Washington and Price, but the man was not located.

K9 officer, Ozzy, found a handgun with an extended magazine. Police said additional evidence was also found.

Police have identified the suspect even though he was not located. They say they do expect to file criminal charges.

The man's name was not released.