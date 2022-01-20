Gull Lake High School, Middle School switch to remote learning due to surge in COVID-19 cases

RICHLAND, Mich. — Gull Lake High School and Middle School will switch to remote learning due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The school posted the announcement on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Gull Lake Community Schools says high school and middle school classes will move to remote learning starting Friday, January 21, through Tuesday, January 25.

Students will return to in-class instruction starting Wednesday, January 26.

The school district says students will be expected to log in with their teachers each hour using the regular daily class schedule for synchronous live instruction.

Gull Lake Community Schools says high school and middle school students should check their email and Google Classrooms for assignments from their teachers.

The school district says the rapid antigen testing site and GLHS will remain open from 7:30 – 10 a.m.