'Groundhog Day' musical to be performed at Barn Theatre July 26-August 7

AUGUSTA, Mich. — A musical version of the 1993 film Groundhog Day will be performed at the Barn Theatre. The show will run from July 26-August 7.

The musical follows big-city weatherman Phil Connors (Eric Parker). In the play, Phil is frustrated over being forced to cover the Groundhog Day Ceremony in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. He later wakes up the next day and realizes that it’s February 2 again. Phil then keeps reliving the same day over again. However, he uses this time to get to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Melissa Cotton Hunter).

Barn Theatre’s performance of Groundhog Day is directed by Patrick Hunter. In addition to playing Rita, Hunter also choreographed the show. Musical direction was by Matthew Shabala. Steven Lee Burright was the scenic designer and costume design was by Karsen Green. Matt Pierce designed properties and Sammy Verdino designed lights. Garrylee McCormick was the hair/wig designer. Jack Ragotzy was the sound designer, and additional sound was created by Troy Benton. Technical direction was by Brett Burradell.

The stage version of Groundhog Day opened on Broadway in 2017. Music and lyrics were written by Tim Minchin. The book was written by Danny Rubin, who co-wrote the 1993 film's screenplay. It was directed by Matthew Warchus. The musical went on to be nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The 1993 film starred Bill Murray as Phil Connors, Andie MacDowell as Rita Hanson, and Chris Elliot as Larry the cameraman. It was directed by Harold Ramis, who has a cameo in the film as a neurologist. Ramis also co-wrote the film with Rubin. The American Film Institute ranked Groundhog Day #34 in the “AFI’s 100 Years…100 Laughs” list of the funniest movies in American cinema.

Groundhog Day will be performed at the Barn Theatre from July 26-August 7. Performances will be held Tuesday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube