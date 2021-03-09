Grant opportunities headed to artists from Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Arts Council pf Greater Kalamazoo (ACGK) announced the 2021 fiscal year grant opportunities and free community workshops today.

Last year ACGK awarded $351,000 to 83 artists and organizations, added three new grant programs, , and supported 80 participants in seven free grant workshops.

“The Arts Council is pleased to be able to continue to offer grants to artists and arts organizations while they plan their recovery and re-openings,” said ACGK Executive Director Kristen Chesak.

The ACGK will host 12 free grant workshops during 2021 and offer seven different grant programs throughout this grant cycle. Application fees are waived for Arts Council members.

“We also hope that potential recipients will take advantage of our grant workshops to shape the applications for the best chance possible to get funding,” said Chesak.

“Since our staff does not make the decisions about the grant funding, we are perfectly positioned to give great advice, and we love to talk about all of the great projects and opportunities that our artists are planning for our community.”

Interested individuals and organizations can find more on the ACGK website.