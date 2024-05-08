Governor Whitmer visits area hit hard by Kalamazoo County tornado

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Governor Whitmer met with volunteers at Pavilion Estates on Wednesday, after a confirmed EF 2 tornado touched down, ravaging through the mobile home community.

“You can’t walk through here and not understand that we all feel really lucky, that people, no people lost their lives,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer toured the club house of the mobile home community, where many people found shelter when the tornado hit.

“I’ll work with the legislature to make sure that we’ve got the appropriate state support for the community,” Whitmer said.

The damage to Pavilion Estates is extensive. Many people lost their homes. The American Red Cross has stepped in to provide emergency shelter for those who

need it.

“State departments are on the ground. From the department of transportation to the state police, to any and all entities that are going to be necessary to getting this community get back on its feet,” Whitmer said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube