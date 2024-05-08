Watch Now
Governor Whitmer tours tornado damage

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17
At least one tornado touched down in Southwest Michigan on Tuesday night which displaced dozens of people and their pets.
Posted at 12:51 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 12:51:15-04

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is touring the damage left behind from the severe storms that hit Kalamazoo County on Tuesday.

The Governor will visit the area near Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park, which was heavily damaged by storms that produced two tornadoes according to the City of Portage. She's expected to meet first with residents impacted by the storm before addressing the media.

WATCH THE GOVERNOR'S MEDIA AVAILABILITY HERE

A photo of a tornado in Portage from May 7, 2024 near Oakland Drive and Centre Avenue.

Governor Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch, and Cass counties Tuesday night after the storms.

