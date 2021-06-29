God's Kitchen of Michigan postpones free steak dinner, cites inclement weather

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — God’s Kitchen of Michigan has announced the postponement of its free steak dinner as a result of inclement weather, the nonprofit tells us.

The event was reportedly intended to occur tonight but is now rescheduled to be held Tuesday, July 6 at Bronson Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We apologize to our dinner guests for the inconvenience," says Pastor William Stein. "I could not live with myself if someone was injured or killed by a lightning strike or other circumstance due to the weather."

We’re told next week’s dinner, which is open to the public, will include steak, garden salad, baked potatoes, a vegetarian option, dessert and water.

God’s Kitchen of Michigan adds the free meal is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and that no identification or proof of income is required to receive a meal.

