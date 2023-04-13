Girl on the Run Kalamazoo looking for volunteers for event on May 20

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girls on the Run Kalamazoo is looking for volunteers for their upcoming 5K event. The event will be held at Kalamazoo Valley Community College on May 20.

450-500 volunteers are needed for the event to run smoothly. Currently, only a little under 100 have signed up so far.

Those who wish to volunteer for the event should be 14 years old or older.

More than 1,000 girls are expected to participate in the 5K run.

Girl on the Run Kalamazoo will be held on May 20. More information on the event can be found on its website.

