Gilmore Car Museum hosts 'Winter Wonderland' with drive-thru lights display

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Winter Wonderland at the Gilmore Car Museum is back for its second year, with an expanded drive-thru and walk-thru nighttime holiday lights experience.

All of this taking place on the museum's 90-acre campus just outside of Kalamazoo.

Guests can enjoy a driving tour through the lighted grounds, surrounded by music and decorations, and then head indoors to meet Santa Claus and explore the Festival of Trees throughout galleries filled with hundreds of classic cars.

Josh Russell, Executive Director of the Gilmore Car Museum, reports that the museum staff has been working with nationally-renowned lighting specialists to create exciting new outdoor lighting installations, which include dynamic programming, motion, animation, and sound.

In addition to the twinkling lights and delightful decorations, Winter Wonderland offers a variety of memorable experiences for Gilmore guests to enjoy this winter:

Gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, holiday-themed food & sweets, and holiday gift shopping

A giant, one-of-a-kind maze of holiday inflatables

A nostalgic 1960s fresh Christmas tree and wreath lot, complete with vintage Shasta camper trailer

Dashing Through the Snow family rides through the lights in Ford Model A’s, a Checker Taxi Cab, a ‘63 Cadillac convertible, and several other vintage cars from our collection

family rides through the lights in Ford Model A’s, a Checker Taxi Cab, a ‘63 Cadillac convertible, and several other vintage cars from our collection A stop inside Santa’s Garage , the big man’s hot rod workshop, located inside our 1930s Shell Station

the big man’s hot rod workshop, located inside our 1930s Shell Station Classic cars from the museum’s collection dramatically displayed inside Gilmore Snow Globes

Featured outdoor artwork exhibits from legendary automotive illustrators, including Art Fitzpatrick, Van Kaufman, and Jeff Norwell

'Winter Wonderland at the Gilmore Car Museum' will run throughout the holiday season from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The event opens Friday, November 25, 2022 and runs through Friday, December 30th, 2022.

Pricing

Adults 18+: $20 at door/ $17.50 online in advance

Children ages 5-17: $12 at door/ $9.50 online in advance

Children ages 4 & under: FREE

Tickets are on sale now on the Gilmore Car Museum's website.