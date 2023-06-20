Garage, house, vehicle destroyed in early morning fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — A fire destroyed a home in Portage early Tuesday.

Just after 2 a.m. the Portage Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire at the north end of Weaver Drive.

It took 30 minutes to get the fire under control, but several hours and help from Texas, Pavilion, and Oshtemo Townships to fully put it out.

Portage DPS

A 48-year-old man was treated for minor injuries at the scene but didn’t go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Social media posts from PDPS show the damage to the building and nearby vehicles.

Portage DPS

The initial investigation shows this started as a garage fire and spread to the home, but it’s not believed to be suspicious at this time.