GALESBURG, Mich. — A Galesburg sheep gave birth to quintuplets on Tuesday. Bill Cagney, a member of the Michigan Young Farmer Program, says this is a big deal.

Galesburg sheep gives birth to quintuplets

Typically, sheep give birth to only two lambs. Any more than that can put the mother and babies at risk; however, Cagney's sheep pulled through, delivered two males and three females.

He says the farmers will have to supplement the babies with a bottle and give one or two of the babies to another sheep because their mother will not be able to support all five of them on her own.

