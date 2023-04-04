Galesburg City Council votes to fire city manager without cause

GALESBURG, Mich. — The Galesburg City Council voted to fire its city manager at a meeting Monday night.

During Monday night’s Galesburg City Council meeting, members voted 5-2 to terminate city manager Sarah Joshi without cause.

City council members voted for the termination to take effect immediately. Two members, Judy Lemon and Stanley Chovanec, vote against firing Joshi.

The vote happened immediately after council members returned from a closed session. It’s unclear what was discussed during the closed session or what prompted Joshi’s removal from the position of city manager.

FOX 17 spoke with Galesburg Mayor Linda Marble, who could not comment on the closed session discussion but did say Joshi will receive written notice of the termination. After that, Joshi will receive a severance of 90 days' salary and health benefits.

Mayor Marble says no interim city manager has been named. City council members will discuss whether they want a city manager and if the position will be part-time or full-time at future meetings, according to Marble.

FOX 17 is working to learn more about what led to the decision to fire Joshi.

