Free COVID-19 testing coming to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A free COVID-19 testing clinic is coming to Kalamazoo and will start offering services Feb. 11, 2022.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department, in tandem with the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services, (MDHHS) and the Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) made the announcement today.

The public will now be able to get free testing at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center located at 2900 Lake St. from Feb. 11. 2022, to Feb. 28, 2022.

Those interested can register for appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday via online at doineedacovid19test.com or by calling 1-800-635-8611. Appointments can be made up to seven days in advance.