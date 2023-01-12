Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An elementary teacher at a Kalamazoo school is on administrative leave, and district officials have yet to say why.

On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.

"The safety and security of our students is our highest priority," said Principal Rosecrans in Wednesday's message.

The principal also said Osborn, who teaches English Language Arts, has not entered the school since December 20, 2022.

A long-term substitute will take over his class, the district said. Mrs. Julie Hill has worked for over 30 years as a special education teacher at Parkwood Upjohn Elementary School, and since retirement, she's worked as a tutor and guest teacher at the school.

Hill will remain in Osborn's classroom for "as long as needed," said the principal.

As of yet, it's unclear why Osborn was placed on leave.

Kalamazoo Public School district officials say they cannot comment further on personnel matters but that parents are welcome to contact them with any questions or concerns.

This is a developing story. FOX17 will update you as soon as more information is available.