Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave

Kalamazoo Public Schools admin building.jpg
FOX 17
Kalamazoo Public Schools admin building.jpg
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 20:45:18-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An elementary teacher at a Kalamazoo school is on administrative leave, and district officials have yet to say why.

On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.

"The safety and security of our students is our highest priority," said Principal Rosecrans in Wednesday's message.

The principal also said Osborn, who teaches English Language Arts, has not entered the school since December 20, 2022.

A long-term substitute will take over his class, the district said. Mrs. Julie Hill has worked for over 30 years as a special education teacher at Parkwood Upjohn Elementary School, and since retirement, she's worked as a tutor and guest teacher at the school.

Hill will remain in Osborn's classroom for "as long as needed," said the principal.

As of yet, it's unclear why Osborn was placed on leave.

Kalamazoo Public School district officials say they cannot comment further on personnel matters but that parents are welcome to contact them with any questions or concerns.

This is a developing story. FOX17 will update you as soon as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered