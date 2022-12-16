Former WMU football player accused of assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A former Western Michigan University football player is facing charges for an alleged assault.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor confirmed that La'Darius Jefferson is facing two counts of assault and battery.

The prosecutor says the charges stem from an incident that happened back on October 15 but would not comment on the specifics of the allegations against Jefferson.

Jefferson was a running back for the Broncos this fall. On October 31, former head coach Tim Lester announced Jefferson had been suspended from the team indefinitely for an “off-the-field issue” that violated the team's rules.

Jefferson played at Muskegon High School as part of the Big Reds 2007 Division 3 State Championship team and was named Mr. Football of Michigan that same season. He originally played for Michigan State University for two seasons before transferring to WMU in 2020.

