Former Kalamazoo pastor pleads guilty to sex crimes case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Stricjavvar "Strick" Strickland, who used to be a pastor in Kalamazoo, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a single charge in a sex crimes case.

Strickland was charged with one count of knowingly offering to sell transportation services for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

The deal will land Strickland in jail for one year without probation, but he will not be registered on the sex offender list.

In 2021, investigators said that Strickland and his wife, Jazmonique Strickland, used their position within the Kalamazoo Public school district to contact and recruit teen boys to engage in sex with Jazmonique.

Jazmonique Strickland faced several charges of her own, including 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a student and human trafficking of a minor. Those charges were later dismissed in May 2021.

