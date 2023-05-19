Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Former Founders VP appointed general manager at Bell’s Brewery

Large PNG-Bells Logo Pint Handheld _SGA_2022.png
Bell's Brewery
Large PNG-Bells Logo Pint Handheld _SGA_2022.png
Posted at 9:59 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 10:01:29-04

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co.’s former vice president of brewing operations has been appointed to lead Bell’s Brewery as its general manager.

Alec Mull will oversee the brewery’s Comstock location after spending 17 years at Founders, according to Bell’s.

“We’re overjoyed to welcome Alec back to Bell’s Brewery,” says Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker. “His leadership style, industry experience, and personal values make him a fantastic addition as we look to further the brewery’s commitment to making best-in-class beer, while prioritizing best-in-class business operations.”

It’s not the first time Mull was employed at Bell’s Brewery. We’re told he served as head brewer from 1999–2004.

READ MORE: New Bell's Brewery lager encourages drinkers to take action to protect the Great Lakes

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather