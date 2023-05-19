Former Founders VP appointed general manager at Bell’s Brewery

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co.’s former vice president of brewing operations has been appointed to lead Bell’s Brewery as its general manager.

Alec Mull will oversee the brewery’s Comstock location after spending 17 years at Founders, according to Bell’s.

“We’re overjoyed to welcome Alec back to Bell’s Brewery,” says Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker. “His leadership style, industry experience, and personal values make him a fantastic addition as we look to further the brewery’s commitment to making best-in-class beer, while prioritizing best-in-class business operations.”

It’s not the first time Mull was employed at Bell’s Brewery. We’re told he served as head brewer from 1999–2004.

READ MORE: New Bell's Brewery lager encourages drinkers to take action to protect the Great Lakes

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube