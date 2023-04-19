New Bell's Brewery lager encourages drinkers to take action to protect the Great Lakes

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery announced a new brew that celebrates the Great Lakes and encourages others to take action to protect Michigan’s freshwater treasures.

According to Bell’s, Lager for the Lakes is an easy-drinking American lager featuring a crisp mouthfeel and clean finish.

In honor of the launch of Lager for the Lakes, Bell’s says it’s donating $25,000 to the Alliance for the Great Lakes, a nonprofit organization working across the region to protect the fresh, clean and natural waters of the Great Lakes.

Lager for the Lakes drinkers are encouraged to join Bell’s in their efforts by scanning a QR code on the can to participate in the Alliance’s Adopt-a-Beach program, which enables organizations and individual volunteers to work together in preventing plastic waste from polluting the Great Lakes.

Bell’s and Alliance for the Great Lakes are planning to host two beach clean-up events this summer. Details and registration for the beach clean-up events will be released at a later date.

“For the name, we added exactly one letter. But behind that small change is an entirely new beer we think will fill our summertime memories for years to come – as well as a far deeper story around protecting the lakes that give us so much,” said Carrie Yunker, executive vice president at Bell’s Brewery. “Bell’s has made major investments in clean water initiatives for years, but we still face big threats to human health, millions of jobs, and future generations’ ability to enjoy these vital resources. So, consider this our highly drinkable invitation to Bell’s fans: Join us in taking action to protect the Great Lakes at the heart of this great place we call home!”

Lager for the Lakes is available now on draft and in 12-pack cans across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

