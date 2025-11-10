Former Comstock Twp assistant fire chief sentenced after hitting 11-year-old while drinking

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A former Comstock Township assistant fire chief was sentenced Monday after admitting on body camera video to hitting an 11-year-old girl while under the influence of alcohol.

Dyer will spend 18 months on probation.

Michael Dyer pleaded no contest to the charges regarding striking La'Shae Parker with his vehicle after he had been drinking.

FOX 17 Kalamazoo-area reporter Julie Dunmire interviewed La'Shae over the summer.

READ MORE: Comstock Township Deputy Fire Chief accused of drinking and driving, hitting 11-year-old girl

During Monday's court proceedings, Dyer's attorney revealed that his client has acknowledged having an alcohol problem and has attended 50 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings since the incident occurred.

"Mr. Dyer is recognizing that he has an issue with alcohol, following the unfortunate passing of his wife, getting close to 18 months ago," Dyer's attorney, Nicholas Donzila, said.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Former assistant fire chief sentenced after admitting on body cam to hitting 11-year-old while drinking

However, La'Shae's family expressed strong dissatisfaction with the sentencing outcome through their attorney.

"I just want the court to know I did speak with the victim's mother, and she would like the court to know that the family finds the agreement inappropriate," Prosecutor Marcus Hayes said.

The family believes Dyer should have received harsher punishment for his actions against the child.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube