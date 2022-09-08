Forbes: Bronson Healthcare #4 among Michigan healthcare employers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare was named one of Forbes’s best employers in 2022!

The health system ranks 4th among Michigan employers in healthcare and 39th among all employers in the state, according to Bronson Healthcare.

We’re told Forbes conducted a survey involving 70,000 workers at businesses employing at least 500 people.

The healthcare system explains participants rated their employers on a number of different categories such as compensation, work environment, advancement opportunities and more.

